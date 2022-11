Vahbiz Dorabjee Vahbiz Dorabjee had said in 2015 that she battled hypothyroidism, a condition that made her lose out on projects. She said she was not used to regular blood tests, and the condition was never diagnosed. She said she was unwell for a whole year and had to lose out on work. Also Read - Urfi Javed reveals what ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat did to woo her post their ugly break-up