Before John Wick Chapter hits screens; check out the highest grossing Hollywood films in India in recent times

John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the much-awaited action-thriller movies of the year 2023. Headlined by Keanu Reeves the film is an upcoming American neo-noir action thriller. This is a fourth insatlment of the John Wick series and a sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum released in 2019. Chapter 4 brings back Keanu Reeves as the brutal John Wick, who will go against unconquerable odds. Helmed by Chad Stahelski the movie is made at a whopping budget of US $90 million. John Wick Chapter 4 will release in theaters on 24th March 2023, but before that check out the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India in recent times