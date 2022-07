Kaali movie poster hurt religious sentiments

A couple of hours ago, the makers of Kaali, a performance documentary released a poster which featured a woman in the Goddess avatar smoking. Kaali is a documentary by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. As soon as the poster was released, it received widespread attention and criticism for hurting the religious sentiment of Hindus. A police complaint has been filed against the filmmaker as well. This is not the first time that the poster of the films has been embroiled in controversies. Let's have a dekko at more film posters that sparked controversies.