Kangana Ranaut works on Emergency set despite dengue

Kangana Ranaut is not keeping well at all yet motoring on for the need of hour. The 4-time National Award winner has contracted dengue, yet continuing to solider along on the sets of her movie, Emergency, where she's not only playing the lead character of Indira Gandhi, but also directing the movie. She isn’t the first Bollywood star to brave illness for the sake of a movie. Check out others like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and more who put their health on the backseat so that film schedules didn’t suffer…