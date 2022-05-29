Before Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad

Dhaakad has folded its lifetime collection at ₹2.50 crore nett and is now out of almost all theaters across the country after just 1 week. It's an epic washout for Kangana Ranaut at the box office and one of Bollywood's biggest disasters of all time. However, Dhaakad isn’t the first time that a big Bollywood movie, or at least one with a reasonable budget, and starring big names, tanked miserably at the box office, and it won’t be the last. Check out the other most notable instances below: