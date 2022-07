Bollywood celebs who got death threats: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood's IT couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threats from an anonymous individual. It is being said that Vicky and Katrina have been getting threats on social media, as per reports. An FIR has been registered against the accused. The case is currently under investigation and the accused has been booked under Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking). Reports state that Katrina was stalked and threatened as well. The reason for the death threats is yet unknown. We hope the culprit gets caught. Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, there were other Bollywood celebs who got death threats such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more. Let's have a dekko at the list below: