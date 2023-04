Eid releases that don’t feature Salman Khan

It's Eid and if you are a cinephile what comes to your mind? Talking about Eid and movies first thing that strikes to a movie buff is Salman Khan. People are familiar to have Salman Khan movie release on the festive however there has been a number of times when Bhaijaan didn’t hit the big screens on the big festive day. Khan is returning for a film release on Eid after staying away for 4 years. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on the 21st as a treat on the festival to the fans. But before this upcoming action family drama check out movies that were released on Eid but didn’t feature Salman Khan.