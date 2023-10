Koffee With Karan: When Sara Ali Khan hinted at Vijay Deverakonda's relationship with Rashmika Mandanna

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were seen in Koffee With Karan season 7. During Janhvi Kapoor's rapid-fire, she asked about keeping a tab on her contemporaries. She talked about noticing how fast Rashmika Mandanna's followers were growing. Sara made a cheeky comment and quickly added that nobody would get it but KJo was quick to understand. It was hinted at Vijay Deverakonda.