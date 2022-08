World Famous Lover(2020)

Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover was released before the pandemic hit us. The film was helmed by Kranthi Madhav and ended up as a disaster at the box office. The film starred four heroines and was lashed out for its lacklustre story. Reportedly this film earned only 16 crore till now Also Read - Liger public review: This man's hilarious take on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday film is going VIRAL for the right reason