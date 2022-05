Mahesh Babu

Recently, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's statement on Bollywood went viral. He had said, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in the South) are huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier. His statement was blown out of proportion. His team later clarified saying, Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.