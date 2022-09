Gul Panag

Back in 2014, Rhea had filed a complaint with the police against an unidentified man for ‘groping her’ in her building premises. She had reportedly screamed and kicked him hard. As reported by TOI, she said, 'It's the women-in-crowded-place syndrome and typical of Delhi—grope. And it's not even surprising. I am amarathon runner and I've run a dozen-odd half marathons. There are always crowds, but this was my first marathon in Delhi. This doesn't happen in Mumbai. But like I said, it's expected in Delhi— it's part of the culture.'