Meehika Bajaj debunks pregnancy rumours

Everything about a celebrity makes it to the headlines. Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka Bajaj is pregnant with their first child. However, as reported by Gulte.com, Meehika Bajaj has herself rubbished the rumours. She reportedly said that she is happily married but surely not pregnant. Here's looking at other divas who were victims of pregnancy rumours.