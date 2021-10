Image credit: Instagram

We will miss #Kaira

Mohsin Khan shot for the last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Very soon, Shivangi Joshi will also leave the show. Fans are disappointed to know that their favourites, Kartik-Naira/Sirat will no longer be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was quite emotional to see Mohsin Khan’s farewell pictures. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat were loved and nobody wants them to leave. However, the show is moving forward and they are going to leave. This has happened earlier with many iconic TV jodis whose stories ended abruptly leaving fans heartbroken.