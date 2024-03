Who is going to be the lead of Naagin 7?

Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin has had six successful seasons. It started with Mouni Roy being the shape-shifting Naagin. The sixth season of the show had Tejasswi Prakash playing the lead. Now, fans are waiting for its seventh season. There are a lot of speculations doing the rounds of the internet about its lead cast. Names of stars like Ankita Lokhande and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are being associated with Naagin 7. But there is no confirmation at all. Until then, here's looking at how much the cast of Naagin 6 earned over the season.