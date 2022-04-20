Naga Chaitanya to remarry?

Once again, South super star Naga Chaitanya has hit the headlines. A little six months over his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, rumours had it that the star is gearing to get married again. Whispers were being heard that Naga is looking for someone who is not for the film industry. But his team denied all the rumours and mentioned that it was too early to think of remarriage. Well, here is a list of stars who made it to the headlines for same reasons.