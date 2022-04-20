Before Naga Chaitanya remarriage reports, rumours of Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora and more stars marrying right after their split went viral
Currently, Naga Chaitanya is in the news as speculations are being made that he is preparing for second marriage. It has barely been six months since his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Here's a list of other stars who hit headlines for same reason.