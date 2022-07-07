Sri Reddy accused Abhiram Daggubati of coercing her for sex

Sri Reddy made sensational claims in 2018, claiming that Abhiram Daggubati, son of noted producer Suresh Babu Daggubati, would call her to his studio and force her to have sex with him. She had told India Today that the son of a top producer, who is ruling the Telugu film industry, used to force sex on her and would ask her to come to the studio and even though she always told him that she’d meet up only to talk and not for any sexual act, he’d force her into having sex after she’d arrive at his studio.