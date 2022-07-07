Before Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh were caught red-handed in a hotel room, Dileep, Vijay Babu, Sri Reddy and more South actors embroiled in dirty scandals
Telugu actor Naresh was caught red-handed with actress Pavitra Lokesh in a hotel room by his third wife, Ramya Raghupathi, who tried to beat the latter with her sandals till the cops intervened. Here are other scandals that shook South Indian cinema...