Image credit: Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Haddi

Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram to announce his new film titled Haddi. The motion poster of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention as the actor as a beautiful woman in it. Nawaz’s stunning avatar has surely become the talk of the town. But, before Nawaz, many other Bollywood actors have turned into a beautiful woman on big screen.