Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi

In cinema, actors have pushed their boundaries to prove their craft of acting. Many Bollywood actors have delivered powerful performances playing female roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has wowed the audience with his impeccable performance will be challenging himself as a transgender in his next film. He is to play a female character in the upcoming movie titled Haddi. The first look left everyone surprised as the actor is unrecognizable. People are excited to the versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender in Haddi.