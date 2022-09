Image credit: Google

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. She will next be seen on the big screen in Ponniyin Selvan and recently, the trailer of the film was released. While Aishwarya has just 4-5 scenes in the trailer, she stole the show as she looked gorgeous in it. But, before Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya has mesmerised everyone with her beauty on the big screen many times.