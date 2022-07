Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan: I

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest names in the industry and all her fans are over the moon as the first look of her South Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: I has been revealed. She is going to play Nandini in Mani Ratnam's period drama. Looking gorgeous as ever, Aishwarya shared the poster with the caption, 'Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada'. Well, before the film hits the theatre, here's looking at some of her South Indian films that were a hit.