“Pan-India” fad

Since the two Baahubali movies, a new trend has emerged in Indian cinema across multiple industries known as pan-India films, and with it have also come pan-India actors and pan-India actresses, but these are nothing more than forced PR gimmicks to yet again pull the cotton wool over the audience's eyes and deceive them into believing that these movies are bigger and newer in some way and hold a unique edge when clearly then do not. Honestly, movies like Baahubali that cut across regions, languages and demographics in the country are a rarity and they have been such occurrences over decades with films like Chandralekha, Mughal-E-Azam, Appu Raja, Roja, Bombay, Hindustani, Robot attaining this rare honour. The rest that have come in the post-Baahubali era, with the moderate exception of KGF, wore the tag, but didn't live up to it. Similarly, there have pan-India actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth who transcended boundaries sans screaming about it from rooftop and more so, there have been several actresses since the 50s, especially those known for their work in Bollywood, who could've truly donned the badge of 'pan-India actresses', but rather let their work do the talking. Check out the OG pan-India actresses before the Pooja Hegdes and Rashmika Mandannas of the world came along...