Prakash Raj's comment on Chandrayaan 3 hurts netizens; demand for arrest

Prakash Raj is a well-known actor in the industry. He has worked in Bollywood and regional films as well. Apart from his acting chops, Prakash Raj is known for his unabashed opinions and views on various topics and subjects, including politics. And his statements often make way for controversies as well. That's what happened with his recent tweet over Chandrayaan 3, Vikram Lander. Chandrayaan 3 is about to land on the Moon. And the actor tweeted out a spoof of the first picture that Chandrayaan 3 will send from the Moon. It did not go down well with a lot of people. Netizens online have also demanded his arrest over his comments on ISRO's mission. Well, here are some more celebs who irked netizens in a way that the fans demanded their arrest.