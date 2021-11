Image credit: Instagram

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins and named them Jai and Gia. The actress, made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy. While surrogacy has become popular among Bollywood celebs, let's take a look at the actors and actresses who welcomed their babies via surrogacy.