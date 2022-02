Priyamani

Priyamani who plays the role of Suchitra Tiwari, the wife of Manoj Bajpayee's character, Srikanth Tiwari, in The Family Man, which was a smash hit on Amazon Prime, drawing millions of views in no time, has now doubled her fees as per a report in Sakshi Post. It is being said that Priyamani is now charging Rs. 3-4 lakh per day as opposed to earlier, when she would supposedly take home Rs. 1.5 lakh for a day's shoot. And apparently, she isn't the first South actress to hike her fees after tasting huge success. Well, good on these ladies to command the big money that they are, we say. After all, why should only men laugh all the way to the bank? Check out the other South beauties who are said to be taking home fatter pay cheques these days...