Image credit: Google.com

THESE celebs were caught red-handed in illegal activities

While the entertainment industry looks glamorous and glittery from outside but we have seen the dark side of it when celebs get caught while doing illegal and unethical activities. With Raj Kundra being the latest one to get caught red-handed for his involvement in the business of adult films, we saw celebs, who took the law in their hand and hampered their image among the audience.