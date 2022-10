2022: Ram Setu Vs Thank God

​This Diwali, we will Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn clashing at the box office with Ram Setu and Thank God. Both the actors need a solid hit. While Akshay Kumar's last few releases have not done well, Ajay Devgn's acclaimed Runway 34 did not manage to rake in the moolah too. The trailer of Ram Setu has generated some excitement while Thank God has faced some negativity on social media. Thank God also stars Sidharth Malhotra whose last movie Shershaah was a huge hit. Ram Setu has Nushrratt Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez as Akshay Kumar's aides who is an archaeologist.