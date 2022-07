These celebs did nude photoshoot before Ranveer Singh

Recently, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh posted pictures from his nude photoshoot for a magazine. Within no time, his hot and sensuous nude photoshoot pictures went viral all over the Internet and left fans shocked. Before Ranveer Singh, many actors did nude shoots. From Asim Riaz, Mandana Karimi, Sunny Leone to Poonam Pandey, Annkit Bhatia, and more celebs who did nude photoshoots.