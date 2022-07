Bollywood male actors who went nude on screen

Ranveer Singh has been grabbing headlines like only he can here, there and everywhere for stripping right down to his birthday suit for a recent photoshoot in paper magazine. Well, let’s jog your memory to remind you that he isn’t the first Bollywood male actor to do so either on screen or off it, just that he’s the first one to do so in a series of different poses and shots, and probably the one to do it with so much unbridled vivacity and joie de vivre. So, without further ado, revisit the times when Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and more Bollywood actors bared it all for their films…