Cricket in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 trailer, directed by Kabir Khan, dropped today, and has been hailed far and wide as one of the best trailer ever produced by Bollywood. It narrates the real-life tale of how Kapil Dev’s team of underdogs triumphed at the biggest stage of cricket when nobody gave them a chance in hell, a moment that metamorphosed India into the centre of world cricket. The 83 trailer is pure goosebumps and the movie has blockbuster written all over it. However, before we witness it on the big screen, let’s pause and look back at some of Bollywood’s best movies based on the beautiful sport of cricket…