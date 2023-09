10 TV celebs' journey from TV to Bollywood

Several big popular Bollywood stars had started their journey from television before coming on the big screens. But, few TV actors got the taste of their success with sheer hard work. From Ridhi Dogra in Jawan to Shantanu Maheshwari in Gangubai Kathiawadi; a look at these celebs who made or will be making their big Bollywood debut.