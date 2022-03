Image credit: Google

Ram Charan – RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn is all set to release on 25th March 2022. It’s shot in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The trailer and the songs have already created a good pre-release buzz, and moviegoers are eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screens. But, before RRR releases, here’s a list of 5 Ram Charan films that you should watch.