Before Rudra, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more A-listers ventured into OTT with these projects – view pics
If y'all jog your memories back a little further, y'all would recall that Ajay Devgn had made his OTT debut with Bhuj before Rudra, even though the film wasn't initially made for an OTT platform. Similarly, other top male stars have ventured into the OTT space ever since the first lockdown till now...