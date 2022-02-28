Before Rudra

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Rudra, an official adaptation of smash hit British show, Luther. However, if y’all jog your memories back a little further, just to last year, y’all would recall that Ajay Devgn had made his OTT debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India also on Disney Hotstar, even though the film wasn’t initially made for an OTT platform. Similarly, other top male stars have ventured into the OTT space ever since the first lockdown till now. Check them all out below along with the projects with which they debuted in the digital arena…