Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot was accused of domestic violence

Today, we will be having a look at 7 such contestants of Bigg Boss who've had a shady past. Some of the Bigg Boss contestants have been known to the public while some were not from the industry and so, unknown. Of late Sajid Khan has been the talk of the town for his deeds. He is also on the list. Anyway, let's check out the controversial past of the celebs. First up, we have Shalin Bhanot. He is a popular and known actor. Shalin was married to Dalljiet Kaur and they have a son. However, Dalljiet later accused Shalin of domestic violence and filed for divorce. There were charges of abuse and demand for dowry alleged. However, all charges were dropped against Shalin by court. He later opened up saying he just wants his son to get love of both his parents. On Bigg Boss 16, when Shalin alleged that MC Stan is disrespectful towards women, netizens slammed him recalling his past.