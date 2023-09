These films were released on Christmas; a look at their box office collections

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas Salaar are all set to release on December 22. These two films will clash at the box office. Before, Dunki and Salaar released; a look at films that were released during Christmas occasion and managed to earn well at the box office. From Don 2 to Bajirao Mastani; a look at films that became a hit on the silver screens.