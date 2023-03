Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya reunite for Prem Ki Shaadi

Bollywood will see the reunion of the hit pair Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya for yet another family drama. Earlier in the 90s the actor-director duo worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, and Hum Saath Saath Hai. After 2015s Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo Bhaijaan will treat his fans with his most loved genre family entertainer. Salman and Sooraj will collaborate again for a family drama tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi. The actor will extend his years long association with production house Rajshri Films. But before that take a look at the actor’s hit films with top directors.