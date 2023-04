Actresses decked up as a bride for Ads

Actresses have to step into various roles and some amazing outfits for every project, no matter how big or small. Our Indian actresses love to dress up and when it's traditional or bridal wear, it sure makes headlines and grabs even more attention than any normal Ad or TVC. Today, we will have a look at the list of actresses who turned brides for Ads for various brands. Just recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu decked up as a bride for a TVC, here we are with more such actresses.