Image credit: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

During her recent AMA session, Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her regret of getting three tattoos having a special connection with her ex husband Naga Chaitanya. She advised her fan never ever to get inked on your body. Before Samantha, Bollywood celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Sussanne Khan, Amy Jackson and Prateik Babbar regretted getting a tattoo of their ex partners and later removed or modified it. Take a look.