Best Bollywood villains

A hero and a villain is intrinsic to every good story. A hero would be of little use sans a strong villain, and, in fact, would become quite mundane. Seldom though do we see a villain trouncing over a hero. That doesn’t mean the villain emerges victorious ins in the end, but that she/he leaves a far bigger impact on the audience. As rare as this is, it has happened, including in Bollywood, in films like Darr, Padmaavat, Sholay and more. Will Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera join the list? Before we get to know that, check out all eleven such instances in Hindi cinema below: