Actors who played the role of sons to yuonger actresses

Age is just a number and this phrase seems to be true for Bollywood celebrities. In this industry, it is a common, normal thing for older actors to romance younger heroines. But, what's more absurd is that sometimes these twice as old heroes play the role of sons to younger actresses. From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Salman Khan, here is a list of films where actors played the role of sons to younger actresses.