Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in legal trouble

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has run into legal issues as producer Manickam Narayanan has filed an official complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), alleging that the plot of the Atlee movie has been plagiarised from his 2006 Vijayakanth starrer, Perarasu. While the complaint is baffling since the film is still being shot and a long time remains even before the trailer is released, this isn’t the first time that a Bollywood movie has faced copyright issues.