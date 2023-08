Jawan to be screened at world's largest theatre in Germany

Uff, Jawan craze is just getting bigger with each passing day. Shah Rukh Khan's fans are waiting with bated breath for his second release of 2023 to hit the screens. From its songs to box office numbers, everything is being widely discussed. The latest big news about new movie Jawan is that it is going to be screened at the world's largest IMAX theatre in Germany. It is the first Indian film that will be shown at IMAX screen at Traumpalast in Leonberg, Germany which is 125 feet wide and 72 feet tall. Here's looking at other times Shah Rukh Khan made history with his films.