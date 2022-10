​Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur

Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur took to social media to vent her anger when Shalin Bhanot told Tina Datta that his marriage ended over silly reasons. He also said that he was best friends with his ex wife. Dalljiet Kaur angrily said that she had no hurt feelings seeing him bond with Tina Datta but did not wish to be a part of his fiction and stories. She later said that they had been civil since 2016 just for the sake of their son, Jaden. She is not the only one who lost her cool on her partner or ex when he or she was inside. Take a look at the others...