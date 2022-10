Cricketers who romanced actresses in Bollywood movies

Cricket and cinema are two peas in a pad in this country – easily the two biggest passions of the average Indian and by far two of the most polarizing fraternities, too. Hence, it isn’t surprising to see the two meet from time to time either on screen or off it or on the field off it. Speaking of onscreen dalliances of cricketers in Indian movies; they’ve been quite a few to pop up here and there, but only a handful have actually romances gorgeous heroines on screen, with Shikhar Dhawan being the latest to join the list after being cast opposite Huma Qureshi in Double Xl. Check out who else makes the cut below: