Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have a huge fan following. They have been loved as Kartik and Naira in the show and many people wanted them to be a couple. However, it seems things are not right between them. They both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. TV’s popular jodi is no longer on talking terms it seems.