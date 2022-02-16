Deepika Padukone - Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika and Big B have always maintained a heartwarming relationship. They both joined hands on the big screen for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' in which they were an absolute delight as father-daughter duo. The adorable relationship was a treat for all to witness on screen. So much so that Deepika and Mr. Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space once again in ‘The Intern’ and Nag Ashwin's next co starring Prabhas.