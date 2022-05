Neeraj Grover hacked to death

TV executive Neeraj Grover was stabbed to death by struggling actress Maria Susairaj’s naval office fiancé, Emile Jerome Mathew, after the latter grew jealous and insecure of how he was helping Maria land roles and shifting into a new apartment. The two later hacked Neeraj’s and tried disposing it in a bag they set on fire, but couldn’t conceal their crime. Emile was sentenced to 10-years imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to planned murder while Marie got 3 years for destroying evidence.