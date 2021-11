Image credit: Instagram

Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year

Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has been one of the biggest Diwali hits in Bollywood. The movie was universally loved as it had all the masala elements that moviegoers could ask for. It collected Rs 215 crore in its lifetime. SRK's Happy New Year also witnessed the same extravaganza and earned Rs 203 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently prepping for his big-budget film Pathan which also Deepika and John Abraham in the lead.