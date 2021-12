Image credit: YouTube

Spider-Man Movies Ratings

Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man is all set to release in India on 16th December 2021. The fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are eagerly waiting for the film, and it is expected to take a flying start at the box office. So, before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screens; let’s look at all the previous Spider-Man movies rated from worst to best…