Small Bollywood movies that outdid bigger ones before Chup Revenge of the artist

Chup Revenge of the Artist is an absolute masterpiece of a thriller besides being a wholly original Bollywood movie after eons, not to mention a highly unique one. It's also Director R Balki's best film till date, Dulquer Salmaan's best performance so far, a breath of fresh air for Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt, and a huge step forward for Shreya Dhanwanthary. The results are showing, too, as along with great reviews, the film is punching above its weight at the box office, which few in the trade had expected even a few prior to the release of Chup given the situation for Bollywood after the pandemic. Such kind of movies that emerge from nowhere and spring a huge surprise both commercially and critically are always the best kind be it in any film industry. On that note, let’s revisit similar Bollywood movies that sprung a huge albeit very pleasant surprise…