Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen has suffered quite the heartbreaks throughout her life, with the latest being her erstwhile relationship model Rohman Shawl. After ending her relationship with Rohman Shawl albeit on an amicable note, Sushmita Sen has opened up about focusing on herself and her family. So, it seemed quite possible that the ex-Miss Universe was in no mood to get into another relationship, at least anytime soon. Well, all those possibilities can now be sent for a toss as her new beau has been revealed. Brace yourselves a we reveal the name – it's Lalit Modi, mostly known for being the brainchild behind the IPL before unceremoniously being sent packing from it.